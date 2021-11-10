Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 08 Nov 2021)

SE WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the first week of November, clashes and fighting continued and intensified in the South-East, particularly in Mon State and Shan State (South), causing an increase in displacement which is now estimated to be around 169,400 persons.

In Shan State (South), clashes in Pekon Township displaced some 2,700 people. A smaller number was also displaced to Taunggyi Township. Since the end of October, the conflict zone in Shan State (South) has expanded and is now affecting communities close to Pekon town. Consequently, a general trend observed is that roughly 2/3 of the town's population (around 45,000 individuals) have sought safety in nearby villages over the past few weeks, mainly in the southern part of Pekon Township, close to the border with Demoso Township, Kayah State. Around 21,700 people remain displaced in Shan State (South), while Kayah State remains the state with the highest displaced population in the SE, with over 86,000 people currently displaced since February.

While clashes between Tatmadaw and Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) or the Karen National Union (KNU) continued in Kayin State, return movement of about 2,000 people was reported in Kawkareik Township, following the withdrawal of security forces from the areas.

In neighbouring Mon State, the displacement of 2,000 people following the intensification of clashes and attacks between security forces (Tatmadaw/Border Guard Force) and KNU in mid-October was recorded and verified this week after data became available.

In Tanintharyi Region, tensions remain high between the Tatmadaw and PDF and have extended to Dawei Township where over 300 persons were displaced in the past week, bringing the total estimated number of people currently displaced in the region to 7,100.