Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 01 Nov 2021)

In the last week of October the intensification of clashes and fighting in Shan State (South) and Tanintharyi Region, has caused an increase in displacement in SE Myanmar, which is now estimated to be around 165,600 persons.

As clashes resumed in Shan State (South), 7,000 persons were displaced to Pekon TS since the last week of October. Around 18,400 people remain displaced in Shan State (South) as of 1 November.

Tanintharyi Region has emerged as a new flashpoint in the SE as clashes between civilian resistance forces and security forces erupt, particularly in Palaw and Thayetchaung TS. Around 3,700 people were displaced during the reporting period in Thayetchaung TS while small scale returns were recorded in Yebyu and Palaw TS, bringing the total estimated number of people currently displaced in Tanintharyi Region to 6,800.