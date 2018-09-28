28 Sep 2018

Myanmar: Displacement to / from Namtu Township, northern Shan State (Mar-Sep 2018)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (970.29 KB)

More than 7,000 people have been temporarily displaced by conflict in Namtu Township since March 2018. Civilians fled clashes between ethnic armed groups and the Myanmar Military, as well as between different ethnic armed groups, illustrating the complexity of the conflict in northern Shan State. People usually remained displaced in monasteries and other communal spaces for a few days or weeks, and returned to areas of origin once fighting subsided. Many people affected by the conflict reported being repeatedly displaced a number of times in recent months, seriously impacting their livelihoods and access to essential services. The new temporary displacement is in addition to more than 700 displaced people who have been living in camps in the area for six years as a result of the fighting that broke out in 2012. Humanitarian organizations have been providing support to displaced people in Namtu township, but access for international staff remains restricted. The threat of landmines in the area remains a serious concern.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.