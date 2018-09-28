Myanmar: Displacement to / from Namtu Township, northern Shan State (Mar-Sep 2018)

More than 7,000 people have been temporarily displaced by conflict in Namtu Township since March 2018. Civilians fled clashes between ethnic armed groups and the Myanmar Military, as well as between different ethnic armed groups, illustrating the complexity of the conflict in northern Shan State. People usually remained displaced in monasteries and other communal spaces for a few days or weeks, and returned to areas of origin once fighting subsided. Many people affected by the conflict reported being repeatedly displaced a number of times in recent months, seriously impacting their livelihoods and access to essential services. The new temporary displacement is in addition to more than 700 displaced people who have been living in camps in the area for six years as a result of the fighting that broke out in 2012. Humanitarian organizations have been providing support to displaced people in Namtu township, but access for international staff remains restricted. The threat of landmines in the area remains a serious concern.