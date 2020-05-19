Myanmar: Confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, as of 18 May 2020

As of 18 May (14:00 local time), 187 cases have been confirmed The infection rate, according to official figures, remained low during the reporting period, with 37 cases confirmed in total since 1 May. Most of the cases have been reported in Yangon Region.

As of 18 May, there has been no confirmed case in camps or displacement sites for IDPs or in communities affected by conflicts, while on 18 May, first case of COVID-19 was confirmed among returning migrants in Kayin State.