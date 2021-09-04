Myanmar, Bago, Yangon, Regions and Mon State, Imagery Analysis: 01/09/2021 Published 04/09/2021

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over the Boga, Yangon regions and Mon state, surrounding the Gulf of Martaban, Myanmar as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 1 September 2021 at 05:55 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 10,000 km2 , 240 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 470 km2 since 25 August 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the township of Thanatpin with ~ 7,300 people. Thaton with ~ 7,000 people. and Paung with ~ 5,700 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.