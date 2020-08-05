Myanmar Ayeyarwady, Bago (West) and Yangon Region: Satellite detected water extent as of 2 August n the central parts of Imagery analysis: 2 August 2020 | Published 5 August 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Ayeyarwady, Bago (West) and Yangon Region of Myanmar as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 2 Aug 2020 due to the current monsoon rains. Within the analyzed area of about 22,200 km2, a total of about 1,700 km2 of land appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 230,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR -UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering