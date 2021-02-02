Satellite detected waters in Sofala Province of Mozambique as of 31 January 2021 - Imagery analysis: 31 January 2021 | Published 2 February 2021 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sofala province of Mozambique as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 31 January 2021 at 018:15 local time and using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods. Within the analyzed area of about 15,500 km2 and, a total of about 400 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The flood extent appears to have receded of about 522 km2 or 60% since 26 January 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 24,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas for a total population about 1 million in this zone.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.