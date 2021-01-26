Satellite detected waters in Sofala Province of Mozambique as of 25 January 2021

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sofala province of Mozambique as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 January 2021 at 18:16 local time and using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods. Within the analyzed area of about 55,000 km2 and, a total of about 1,100 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 60,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas for a total population about 1,4 million in this zone. About half of the potentially affected population area is located within Buzi district. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.