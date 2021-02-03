Satellite detected waters extents between 14 & 31 January 2021 in Sofala Province of Mozambique - Imagery analysis: 14-31 January 2021 | Published 3 February 2021 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates the floods (cumulative) aggregated from Sentinel-1 in Sofala province of Mozambique between the 14th to the 31st of January 2021 and using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods. The most exposed districts are mainly located in Buzi district, Sofala province. Within the analyzed area of about 30,000 km2, a total of about 1,400 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 80,000 people were potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas during 14 - 31 January 2021 time period. By taking into account the building footprints from OpenStreetMap and the cumulative satellite detected surface waters (14 Jan. - 31 Jan. 2021), at least 10,000 buildings were located within or close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.