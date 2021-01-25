Satellite detected waters in Buzi Province, Sofala Division of Mozambique as of 23 January 2020

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Buzi province, Sofala division of Mozambique as observed from a TerraSAR-X image acquired on 23 January 2021 at 18:08 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 125 km2, a total of about 100 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 13,400 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. About 170 km of roads were also identified as potentially affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.