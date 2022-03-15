Satellite detected water extents in Zambezia Province, Mozambique as of 16 march 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Maganja da Costa, Moaquival and Namacurra Districts, Nampula Province, Mozambique as observed from a RCM-1 image acquired on 15 March 2022 at 05:10 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 1500 km2, about 237 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 22,600 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.