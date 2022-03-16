Satellite detected water extents in Maganja da Costa & Namacurra Districts, Mozambique as of 16 March 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Nante, Macuze & Namacurra posto, Zambezia Province, Mozambique as observed from a TerraSAR-X image acquired on 16 March 2022 at 05:10 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 12,400 ha, about 3,180 ha of lands appear to be flooded. Based on GRID3 settlement extent data and the detected surface waters, about 60 ha of the urban area is potentially exposed to floodwaters.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.