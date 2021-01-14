Satellite detected water extent between 3-7 & 8-12 January 2021 in Maputo, Maputo City and Gaza provinces of Mozambique

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) in Maputo, Maputo City and Gaza provinces of Mozambique as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between the 8th and the 12th January 2021 (cumulative) compared with 3rd and 7th January 2021 cumulative surface waters. Within the analyzed area of about 36,000 km2, a total of about 1,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Between the two date range a decrease of surface waters is observed. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 180,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas mainly located in: The districts of, Cidade De Maputo with 84,000 people, Chokwe with 27,000 people and Cidade Da Matola with 21,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.