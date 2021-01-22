Satellite detected water extent between 12-16 & 17-21 January 2021 in Sofala and Manica - Imagery analysis: 12-16 and 17-21 January 2021 | Published 22 January 2021 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sofala and Manica provinces of Mozambique as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between the 12th and the 16th January 2021 (cumulative) compared the 17th and 21th of January 2021 cumulative surface waters. Within the analyzed area of about 50,000 km2, a total of about 2,200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Between the two dates periods a decrease of surface waters over Sofala and Manica are observed. Based on Worldpop population data and the identified surface waters from satellite data, nearly 120,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas, mainly located in the district of Cidade Da Beira with ~44,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.