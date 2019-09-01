Mozambique: Protection Services in Sofala Province (As of 30 August 2019)
Following the initiative by the Protection Cluster Co-Lead and with the support of the CCCM Cluster, a mapping of the protection services available in each resettlement site has been conducted. The aim of the exercise was to identify existing gaps to better inform advocacy strategies and ensure essential services are in place in every location. The Protection Cluster hopes that this exercise is helpful towards stronger coordination and complementarity in protection activities.