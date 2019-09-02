Mozambique: Protection Community Mobilizers in Sofala Province (As of 30 August 2019)
Following the initiative of the Protection Cluster Co-Lead, a mapping of the presence of protection community mobilizers has been conducted. The aim of the exercise was to identify existing overlaps and gaps and, in fact, both the duplication of interventions from different organizations using protection community mobilizers and the absence of them in a number of resettlement sites have been identified. The Protection Cluster hopes that this exercise is helpful towards stronger coordination and complementarity in protection activities.