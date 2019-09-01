Mozambique: Police presence in Sofala Province (As at 30 August 2019)

Following the initiative of UNHCR and with the support of the CCCM Cluster and WFP, a group of organizations (INGC, PRM, UNHCR, WFP, IOM, UNFPA, UNDP, OCHA, and UNICEF) has been meeting since early August to enhance the response to security-related incidents reported in resettlement sites and local communities. The group is currently working on the update of an initial draft Terms of Reference of community-based structures, such as the Conselhos Comunitários de Segurança, Polícia Comunitária and Conselhos de Gestão dos Bairros de Reassentamento. Through a number of trainings on e.g. Child Protection, prevention of GBV, Fraud and Corruption to be conducted by its members, this initiative is a work-in-progress and aims ultimately at building the capacity of community-based structures to strengthen their own safe and security.