Tropical Depression Nineteen - Estimated Impacts Advisory 4, 12 September 2020 1500 UTC

NWS Summary: At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 81.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is then expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center is forecast to move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, and then move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday night and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected when the center moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight, and continue to intensify Sunday and Monday. The system is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).