Tropical Cyclone Berguitta - Estimated Impacts Warning 21, 17 January 2018 2100 UTC

JTWC Summary: TROPICAL CYCLONE 06S (BERGUITTA), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 144 NM EAST-NORTHEAST OF PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, HAS TRACKED SOUTHWESTWARD AT 06 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS.RECENT ANIMATED MULTISPECTRAL SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWS A SHIELD OF RELATIVELY DISORGANIZED DEEP CONVECTION PERSISTING OVER A LOW-LEVEL CIRCULATION CENTER EVIDENT IN A 171715Z METOP-B ASCAT PASS AND A 1758Z METOP-A ASCAT PASS.THE CURRENT POSITION IS BASED ON THESE ASCAT PASSES, WITH HIGH CONFIDENCE.THE INTENSITY OF 65 KNOTS IS CONSISTENT WITH RECENT MULTI-AGENCY DVORAK AND AUTOMATED SATELLITE INTENSITY CONSENSUS ESTIMATES.TC 06S IS TURNING POLEWARD UNDER THE STEERING INFLUENCE OF A REORIENTING SUBTROPICAL RIDGE SITUATED TO THE SOUTHEAST.THE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TRACKING AROUND THE RIDGE AXIS DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD, BEGINNING EXTRATROPICAL TRANSITION BY TAU 72 AND COMPLETING BY TAU 96.INTENSITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STEADY OVER THE NEXT 36 HOURS AS FAVORABLE POLEWARD OUTFLOW AND UNFAVORABLE, MODERATE EASTERLY VERTICAL WIND SHEAR EXERT COMPETING INFLUENCES.MARGINAL WEAKENING IS ANTICIPATED IN THE MEDIUM TO EXTENDED-RANGE AS THE TC 06S TRACKS OVER COOLER WATER AND ENCOUNTERS INCREASING VERTICAL WIND SHEAR, BUT RECEIVES OFFSETTING BAROCLINIC SUPPORT AS IT UNDERGOES EXTRATROPICAL TRANSITION.THE CURRENT, HIGH- CONFIDENCE FORECAST TRACK IS CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS MODEL TRACKERS, WHICH REMAIN IN TIGHT AGREEMENT.MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 171800Z IS 25 FEET....