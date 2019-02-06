South-West Indian Ocean | Tropical Cyclones FUNANI and GELENA - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 06/02/2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical cyclone FUNANI formed over South-West Indian Ocean on 5 February and started moving south-west. On 6 February at 6.00 UTC, its center was located approx. 325 km north-northeast of Rodrigues Island, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it continues south and then south-east, approx. 220 km east of Rodrigues. Mauritius MET Services has issued a cyclone warning Class II for Rodrigues.