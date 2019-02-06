06 Feb 2019

South-West Indian Ocean | Tropical Cyclones FUNANI and GELENA - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 06/02/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (639.09 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Tropical cyclone FUNANI formed over South-West Indian Ocean on 5 February and started moving south-west. On 6 February at 6.00 UTC, its center was located approx. 325 km north-northeast of Rodrigues Island, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it continues south and then south-east, approx. 220 km east of Rodrigues. Mauritius MET Services has issued a cyclone warning Class II for Rodrigues.

  • Meanwhile, tropical cyclone GELENA formed on 6 February and started moving westward. On 6 February at 6.00 UTC, its center was located approx. 450 km north-east of Antalaha (Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h. Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen as it turns south-east, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.