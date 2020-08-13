Satellite detected potential oil extent as of 10 August 2020 in Pointe d'Esny Reef, Republic of Mauritius - Imagery analysis: 10 August 2020 | Published 11 August 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potential oil observed at the surface of the Pointe d'Esny reef, Republic of Mauritius as observed from TerraSAR-X imagery accquired on 10 August 2020. Following the incident of a bulk carrier 2 km east of Pointe d'Esny, at least 13 km2 of floating oil is potentially detected within the analyzed area of about 80 km2. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT. Important Note: Oil spill analysis from radar images may overestimate the presence of floating oil due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.