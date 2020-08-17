Satellite detected potential floating oil extent as of 15 August 2020 in Grand Port Bay, Republic of Mauritius - Imagery analysis: 15 August 2020 | Published 17 August 2020 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected potential floating oil extent as of 15 August 2020 in Grand Port Bay, Republic of Mauritius

This map illustrates satellite-detected potential floating oil at the surface of the Grand Port Bay, Republic of Mauritius as observed from TerraSAR-X imagery acquired on 15 August 2020. Following the incident of a bulk carrier 2 km east of Pointe d'Esny, at least 10 km2 of floating oil is potentially detected within the analyzed area of about 87 km2. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Oil spill analysis from radar images may overestimate the presence of floating oil due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.