08 Feb 2019

Mauritius | Tropical Cyclone GELENA - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 08/02/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (536.28 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Tropical cyclone GELENA continued moving south-southeast over the Indian Ocean, strengthening. As of 8 February at 12.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 509 km north-northwest of Mauritius and approximately 923 km north-west of Rodrigues (Mauritius), with maximum sustained winds of 194 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move south-east, strengthening, with maximum sustained winds up to 241 km/h. Heavy rains and strong winds are forecast over Saint Brandon and Rodrigues islands

