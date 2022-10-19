2022 Flooding in Mauritania (as of October 13, 2022)

During the June-September 2022 rainy season, Mauritania experienced above average rainfall. The southern and central regions exceeded 600% of normal precipitation levels. Flooding has caused displacement, infrastructure damage, and impacts to the fishing, agricultural, and agropastoral zones. Approximately 153,000 people were in areas flooded during the 2022 rainy season and could require assistance along with existing vulnerable populations of refugees, asylum seekers, and urban slum inhabitants.

Disclaimer US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit https://hiu.state.gov