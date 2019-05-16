Sahel Crisis: Population Movement (as of 14 May 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Map
Published on 14 May 2019
Across the Sahel, more than 6.7 million people are grappling with the effects of forced displacement. An upsurge in armed violence in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger as well as persistent conflict across the Lake Chad Basin and the Central African Republic continue to uproot people from their homes, increase suffering and hinder their return.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.