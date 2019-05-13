Mali | Humanitarian Crisis - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 13/05/2019
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Map
Published on 13 May 2019 — View Original
The humanitarian crisis in Mali continues to worsen, seven years after the armed conflict started in the north of the country. Since 2018, violence and insecurity keeps spreading to the centre and border areas with Niger and Burkina Faso resulting in new forced displacements and exacerbating food and nutrition needs