Civil-Military coordination structures in Mali 2022

What is the UN CMCoord ?

The United Nations’ humanitarian civil-military coordination (CMCoord) facilitates dialogue and interaction between the civil and military actors that are indispensable for the protection and the promotion of the humanitarian principles, to avoid competition, to minimize inconsistencies and, if necessary, to pursue common goals. The CMCoord is one of the essential functions of OCHA. In humanitarian operations comprising a military presence, OCHA plays the role of a leader for the establishment and management of interactions with military actors. (UN CMCoord Handbook).