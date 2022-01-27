Satellite detected water extent over Balaka, Neno and Zomba Districts, southern region, Malawi as of 26 January 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Balaka, Blantyre, Neno, and Zomba districts, Southern region, Malawi as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 26 January 2021 at 05:16 local time and using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods.

Within the analyzed area of about 1,000 km2, about 28 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 5,400 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) .

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.