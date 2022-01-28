Population potentially exposed to floods in Malawi as of 26 January 2022

This map illustrates population potentially exposed to floods by district in Malawi from Sentinel-1 images acquired on 26 Jan 2022 at 05:15 local time, using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods, and Worldpop spatial demographic data. About 67,800 people were exposed or living close to flooded areas. The population potentially exposed to floods are mainly located in the districts of Chikwawa with ~ 33,000 people and Nsanje with ~14,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) .

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.