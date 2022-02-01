Malawi
Malawi: Phalombe District Cyclone Ana Impact Map (31 January 2022)
***Note:** The figures in this product are under continuing assessment and verification as such they are subject to change.*
This map shows Cyclone Ana's impact in Traditional Authority areas in the district of Phalombe in Malawi. The impact comprises extended flooding and blocked roads which have negatively affected the lives of thousands of households relegating them to camps and other community areas as well as hindering their access to essential services such as health facilities.