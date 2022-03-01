Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Emnati-22 Preliminary Satellite-Derived Damage Assessment: Androy, Atsimo Andrefana, Atsimo Atsinanana, Ihorombe, Anosy and Atsimo Atsinanana Regions, Madagascar
Summary of findings;
Bekily District, Androy Region
No widespread damage observed in Bekily town Bekily District, Androy Region as of 28 February 2022;
Increased water level of the Menarandra river observed as of 27 February 2022;
Riverbanks erosion along the Menarandra river observed as of 28 February 2022;
Ampanihy Ouest District, Atsimo Andrefana Region
Potentially damaged structures in Ampanihy Town, Ampanihy Ouest District, Atsimo Andrefana Region observed as of 26 February 2022;
Riverbanks erosion observed along the river near the Ampanhy town as of 26 February 2022;
Vangaindrano District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region
No widespread damage observed in Vangaindrano District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region as of 28 February 2022;
Affected road and potentially affected bridge observed as of 28 February 2022;
Inundated agricultural area in Manambondro and Vohimalaza Communes observed as of 28 February 2022;
Iakora District, Ihorombe Region
Floods observed along the Ionaivo river in Iakora Commune, Iakora District, Ihorombe Region as of 28 February 2022; Betroka Commune, Betroka District, Anosy Region
No widespread damage observed in Betroka Commune as of 28 February 2022;
Inundated agricultural area in Betroka Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;
Affected road observed as of 28 February 2022;
Vondrozo Commune, Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region
Damaged roof and structure in Vondrozo Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;
Inundated agricultural area in Vondrozo Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;
