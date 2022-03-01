Tropical Cyclone Emnati-22 Preliminary Satellite-Derived Damage Assessment: Androy, Atsimo Andrefana, Atsimo Atsinanana, Ihorombe, Anosy and Atsimo Atsinanana Regions, Madagascar

Summary of findings;

Bekily District, Androy Region

No widespread damage observed in Bekily town Bekily District, Androy Region as of 28 February 2022;

Increased water level of the Menarandra river observed as of 27 February 2022;

Riverbanks erosion along the Menarandra river observed as of 28 February 2022;

Ampanihy Ouest District, Atsimo Andrefana Region

Potentially damaged structures in Ampanihy Town, Ampanihy Ouest District, Atsimo Andrefana Region observed as of 26 February 2022;

Riverbanks erosion observed along the river near the Ampanhy town as of 26 February 2022;

Vangaindrano District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region

No widespread damage observed in Vangaindrano District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region as of 28 February 2022;

Affected road and potentially affected bridge observed as of 28 February 2022;

Inundated agricultural area in Manambondro and Vohimalaza Communes observed as of 28 February 2022;

Iakora District, Ihorombe Region

Floods observed along the Ionaivo river in Iakora Commune, Iakora District, Ihorombe Region as of 28 February 2022; Betroka Commune, Betroka District, Anosy Region

No widespread damage observed in Betroka Commune as of 28 February 2022;

Inundated agricultural area in Betroka Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;

Affected road observed as of 28 February 2022;

Vondrozo Commune, Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region

Damaged roof and structure in Vondrozo Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;

Inundated agricultural area in Vondrozo Commune observed as of 28 February 2022;