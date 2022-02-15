Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Batsirai-22, preliminary satellite-derived road damage assessment, Route 1: Farafangana - Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province; Route 2: Midongy Atsimo - Befotoka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province (15 Feb 2022)
Attachments
Status: Inundated and damaged roads observed
Further action(s): Continue monitoring
Summary of findings:
Route 1: Farafangana, Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province
Affected roads in Farafangana town observed as of 15 Feb 2022;
Potentially damaged road and standing waters observed in Vondrozo district as of 15 Feb 2022;
Potentially damaged bridge observed in Vondrozo district as of 15 Feb 2022.
Route 2: Midongy Atsimo, Befotoka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province
Inundated road observed in Midongy town, Midongy Atsimo district as of 9 Feb 2022;
Damaged road observed in Midongy Atsimo district as of 9 Feb 2022.
No visible damaged road observed in Befotaka Village, Befotaka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region as of 15 Feb 2022.
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
- No need to post activation news