Tropical Cyclone Batsirai-22, preliminary satellite-derived road damage assessment, Route 1: Farafangana - Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province; Route 2: Midongy Atsimo - Befotoka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province (15 Feb 2022)

Status: Inundated and damaged roads observed

Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Summary of findings:

Route 1: Farafangana, Vondrozo District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province

Affected roads in Farafangana town observed as of 15 Feb 2022;

Potentially damaged road and standing waters observed in Vondrozo district as of 15 Feb 2022;

Potentially damaged bridge observed in Vondrozo district as of 15 Feb 2022.

Route 2: Midongy Atsimo, Befotoka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Province

Inundated road observed in Midongy town, Midongy Atsimo district as of 9 Feb 2022;

Damaged road observed in Midongy Atsimo district as of 9 Feb 2022.

No visible damaged road observed in Befotaka Village, Befotaka District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region as of 15 Feb 2022.