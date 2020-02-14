Satellite detected waters extents as of 13 February 2020 over the Republic of Madagascar

This maps illustrates satellite-detected water via VIIRS-NOAA on the center and the northern part of the Republic of Madagascar between the 09 and the 13 February 2020. Within the analysed extent not covered by clouds, a total of about 9,116 km2 appear to be flooded, of which about 2,098 km2, 1,366 km2 and 834 km2 in Boeny, Melaky and Alaotra-Mangoro region respectively. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 1,300,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. In Boeny, Melaky and Alaotra-Mangoro regions, respectively 170,000; 35,000 and 80,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.