14 Feb 2020

Satellite detected waters extents as of 13 February 2020 over the Republic of Madagascar

from UNOSAT
Published on 14 Feb 2020
Download PDF (4.3 MB)

This maps illustrates satellite-detected water via VIIRS-NOAA on the center and the northern part of the Republic of Madagascar between the 09 and the 13 February 2020. Within the analysed extent not covered by clouds, a total of about 9,116 km2 appear to be flooded, of which about 2,098 km2, 1,366 km2 and 834 km2 in Boeny, Melaky and Alaotra-Mangoro region respectively. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 1,300,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. In Boeny, Melaky and Alaotra-Mangoro regions, respectively 170,000; 35,000 and 80,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

