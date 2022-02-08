Satellite detected water extents in Vatovavy Fitovinany region, Madagascar as of 8 February 2022 - Imagery analysis: 08/02/2022 Published: 08/02/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Vatovavy Fitovinany region, Madagascar as of 8 February 2022 at 05:20 local time. The flood analysis were carried out by using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods.

Within the analyzed area of about 3,800 km2, 210 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is 57,200 people mainly located in district of Vohipeno with ~ 30,000 people, and Manakara Atsimo with ~ 27,000 people,

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.