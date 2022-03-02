Satellite detected water extents in Vangaindrano District, Atsimo Atsinanana Region, Madagascar as of 1 March 2022

IMAGERY ANALYSIS:01/03/2022 PUBLISHED 02/03/2022 V1.

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Vangaindrano district, Atsimo Atsinanana region, Madagascar as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 1 March 2022 at 10:00 local time. Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about 300km2, a total of about 25 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 5,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).