Satellite detected water extents in Vangaindrano district, Atsimo Atsinanana region, Madagascar as of 24 February 2022

This map illustrates satellite detected surface waters in Vangaindrano district, Atsimo Atsinanana region, Madagascar as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 24 February 2022 at 10:00 local time. Within the analyzed area of 300km2, a total of about 56 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 12,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)