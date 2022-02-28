Satellite detected water extents in Taolagnaro District, Anosy Region, Madagascar as of 27 February 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Taolagnaro District, Anosy Region, Madagascar as observed from a TerraSAR-X image acquired on 26 February 2022 at 18:15 local time.

Within the analyzed area of about 140 km2, about 4 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 400 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.