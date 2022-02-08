Satellite detected water extents in Miandrivozo district, Menabe region, Madagascar as of 7 February 2022 - Imagery analysis: 7 Feb 2022 Published: 8 Feb 2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Miandrivozo district, Menabe region, Madagascar observed from Sentinel-2 image acquired on 7 February 2022 at 10:12 local time. Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about ~1,000 km2, a total of about 53 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 1,200 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).