Satellite detected water extents in Manakara Atsimo district, Vatovavy Fitovinany region, Madagascar as of 24 Febuary 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Manakara Atsimo district, Vatovavy Fitovinany region, Madagascar as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 24 February 2022 at 10:00 local time. Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about 3,000 km2, a total of about 200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 39,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.