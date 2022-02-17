Satellite detected water extents in Isandra, Lalangina, and Vohibato districts, Haute Matsiatra region, Madagascar as of 12 February 2022: Imagery analysis - 12 Feb 2022 Published 17 Feb 2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite detected surface waters in Isandra, Lalangina, and Vohibato districts, Haute Matsiatra region, Madagascar as observed from a Kompsat5 image acquired on 12 February 2022 at 06:14 local time.

Within the analyzed area about 1,700 km2, a total of about 10 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 40 km2 since 8 February 2022.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 2,400 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.