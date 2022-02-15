Satellite detected water extents in Farafangana and Vangaindrano districts, Atsimo Atsinanana region, Madagascar as of 15 February 2022: Imagery analysis - 15/02/2022 Published 15/02/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Farafangana and Vangaindrano districts, Atsimo Atsinanana region, Madagascar as observed from Sentinel-1 image acquired of 15 February 2022 at 05:12 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 1,700 km2, about 5 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 80 km2 since 8 February 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 900 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.