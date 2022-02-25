Satellite detected water extents in Betroka district, Anosy region, Madagascar as of 24 February 2022

This map illustrates satellitedetected surface waters over Betroka district, Anosy region,

Madagascar observed from Sentinel-1 image acquired on 24 February 2022 at 18:34 local time. The flood analysis were carried out by using an automated analysis with Artificial Intelligence based methods.

Within the analyzed area about ~1,000 km2, a total of about 15 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 900 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.