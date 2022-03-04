Satellite detected water extents in Ambohimahasoa, Lalangina, and Vohibato Districts, Madagascar as of 24 February 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 24/02/2022 Published 04/03/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellitedetected surface waters in Ambohimahasoa, Isandra, Lalangina, And Vohibato Districts,

Haute Matsiatra Region, Madagascar as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 24 February 2022 at 10:00 local time. Within the analyzed area about 2,000 km2, a total of about 130 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 17,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).