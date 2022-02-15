Madagascar + 2 more

Madagascar | Tropical Cyclones BATSIRAI and DUMAKO - DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/02/2022

Format
Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

EU Response
Situation as of 15 February

  • On 8 and 9 February an EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) and Technical Assistance Support Team TAST support consisting of 14 experts (FR, FI, SE, IT, NL) + 1 ERCC Liaison Officer were deployed for about three weeks.

  • In addition, four DG ECHO field experts (Regional Rapid Response Coordinator, Country Technical Assistant (TA), WASH expert and Regional Information Officer) have been deployed.

  • The Humanitarian Air Bridge (HAB) transported 50 persons through 3 flights.

  • UCPM accepted offers

    • FR: Water Purification (European Civil Protection Pool (ECPP) - with team of 50 pax that will operate in Mananjary, Emergency Remotely Piloted Aerial System with team of 4 pax: operating in Mananjary.
    • DE: Water Purification (ECPP) in preparation to be deployed to Vohipeno.
    • PL: Emergency Medical Team (EMT-1) in preparation to be deployed to Nosy Varika.

Related Content