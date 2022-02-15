Madagascar + 2 more
Madagascar | Tropical Cyclones BATSIRAI and DUMAKO - DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/02/2022
Attachments
EU Response
Situation as of 15 February
On 8 and 9 February an EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) and Technical Assistance Support Team TAST support consisting of 14 experts (FR, FI, SE, IT, NL) + 1 ERCC Liaison Officer were deployed for about three weeks.
In addition, four DG ECHO field experts (Regional Rapid Response Coordinator, Country Technical Assistant (TA), WASH expert and Regional Information Officer) have been deployed.
The Humanitarian Air Bridge (HAB) transported 50 persons through 3 flights.
UCPM accepted offers
- FR: Water Purification (European Civil Protection Pool (ECPP) - with team of 50 pax that will operate in Mananjary, Emergency Remotely Piloted Aerial System with team of 4 pax: operating in Mananjary.
- DE: Water Purification (ECPP) in preparation to be deployed to Vohipeno.
- PL: Emergency Medical Team (EMT-1) in preparation to be deployed to Nosy Varika.