This map shows the location of evacuation sites in Mananjary. The sites with a * following the name could only be located at fokotany level. The following sites could not be located at all:

SITES - CAPACITE

Congregation Chinoise - 200

Eglise cathedrale Tanambazaha - 200

Grande salle S1 Auzustin Tanambazaha - 300

Normale - 200

Tranom-pokonolona - 500