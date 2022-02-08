Madagascar | Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI – DG ECHO Daily Map | 08/02/2022

TC BATSIRAI made landfall on the eastern coast of Madagascar on 5 February 2022.

An EU regional rapid response coordinator has been deployed.

On 9 and 10 February a team of experts dedicated to humanitarian response: ECHO technical experts, humanitarian organisations staff, and 13 UCPM experts (FR, SE, FI, IT, NL) with an ERCC liaison officer are expected to arrive in Madagascar through 2 EU Humanitarian Airbridge (HAB) flights organised from Nairobi.

UCPM accepted offers:

FR - Aerial Drone module and Water Purification module.

DE - Water Purification module.