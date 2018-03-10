10 Mar 2018

Madagascar: Livelihood Zones (November 2017)

Published on 30 Nov 2017
This map represents a consolidation of the national zoning completed in 2013, and the rezoning excercise completed in the Grand Sud region in 2017.

A livelihood zone is an area within which people share broadly the same pattern of livelihood, including options for obtaining food and income and market opportunities. A livelihood zoning is essential for the following reasons:

  • It provides geographic orientation of livelihood systems to inform food security analysis and assistance targeting
  • It provides the basis for identifying geographically relevant food security monitoring indicators
  • It provides a sampling frame for future on-the-ground assessments

Livelihood patterns clearly vary from one geographic area to another, which is why the preparation of a Livelihood Zone Map is a logical first step for livelihoods-based analysis.

