Madagascar: Livelihood Zones (November 2017)
This map represents a consolidation of the national zoning completed in 2013, and the rezoning excercise completed in the Grand Sud region in 2017.
A livelihood zone is an area within which people share broadly the same pattern of livelihood, including options for obtaining food and income and market opportunities. A livelihood zoning is essential for the following reasons:
- It provides geographic orientation of livelihood systems to inform food security analysis and assistance targeting
- It provides the basis for identifying geographically relevant food security monitoring indicators
- It provides a sampling frame for future on-the-ground assessments
Livelihood patterns clearly vary from one geographic area to another, which is why the preparation of a Livelihood Zone Map is a logical first step for livelihoods-based analysis.