10 Sep 2018

Madagascar | Food Insecurity - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) - DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (547.69 KB)

Situation Overview

  • Latest IPC and nutrition assessment indicate a deteriorated situation in the Grand Sud of the country with widespread food insecurity, reduced access to potable water and worrisome malnutrition rates.

  • According to the June 2018 IPC analysis, in the 9 districts of the Grand Sud out of a total population of 2 million, the number of food insecure people is 954,372 (47% of the population) of which 289,906 in IPC 4. The situation in the four Districts of the Grand Sud Est is also worrisome. Out of a total population of 1.35 million, 307,000 people (23%) are projected to be food insecure (of which 196,418 in IPC 3 and 110,000 in IPC 4) in the period of July–September 2018. The District of Beloha is in IPC 4.

  • The peak of the lean season is yet to come (November – March) and the overall situation in terms of food security, water availability and under-nutrition is expected to further worsen.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.