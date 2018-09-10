Madagascar | Food Insecurity - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) - DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2018
Situation Overview
Latest IPC and nutrition assessment indicate a deteriorated situation in the Grand Sud of the country with widespread food insecurity, reduced access to potable water and worrisome malnutrition rates.
According to the June 2018 IPC analysis, in the 9 districts of the Grand Sud out of a total population of 2 million, the number of food insecure people is 954,372 (47% of the population) of which 289,906 in IPC 4. The situation in the four Districts of the Grand Sud Est is also worrisome. Out of a total population of 1.35 million, 307,000 people (23%) are projected to be food insecure (of which 196,418 in IPC 3 and 110,000 in IPC 4) in the period of July–September 2018. The District of Beloha is in IPC 4.
The peak of the lean season is yet to come (November – March) and the overall situation in terms of food security, water availability and under-nutrition is expected to further worsen.