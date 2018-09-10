Madagascar | Food Insecurity - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) - DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2018

According to the June 2018 IPC analysis, in the 9 districts of the Grand Sud out of a total population of 2 million, the number of food insecure people is 954,372 (47% of the population) of which 289,906 in IPC 4. The situation in the four Districts of the Grand Sud Est is also worrisome. Out of a total population of 1.35 million, 307,000 people (23%) are projected to be food insecure (of which 196,418 in IPC 3 and 110,000 in IPC 4) in the period of July–September 2018. The District of Beloha is in IPC 4.