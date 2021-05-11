Madagascar
Madagascar | Food insecurity and Drought – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/05/2021
The drought is especially affecting the Grand Sud and western Madagascar, recurrently affected by droughts (the current one is the most severe in 40 years) and by chronic food insecurity. With below-average precipitation, rising food prices and sandstorms, a sustained deterioration in food insecurity is expected.
Currently, over 1.1 million people are in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with Amboasary-Sud as the most affected District.
During the projected period (from October to December 2021, corresponding to the lean season) the food situation is expected to deteriorate because of the widespread cereal crop failure, bringing the number of people in IPC Phase 3 or above to over 1.3 million, also in this case with Amboasary-Sud as the most affected District.