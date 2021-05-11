Madagascar | Food insecurity and Drought – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/05/2021

The drought is especially affecting the Grand Sud and western Madagascar, recurrently affected by droughts (the current one is the most severe in 40 years) and by chronic food insecurity. With below-average precipitation, rising food prices and sandstorms, a sustained deterioration in food insecurity is expected.

Currently, over 1.1 million people are in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with Amboasary-Sud as the most affected District.