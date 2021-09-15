Madagascar

Madagascar | Drought, food insecurity and malnutrition – DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/09/2021

Food crisis

People currently (Apr – Sept 2021) in IPC Phase 3+
1,137,633

People expected (Oct – Dec 2021) in IPC Phase 3+
1,313,336

Source: IPC

  • Southern Madagascar is experiencing one of the worst meteorological droughts in its history. The extent and magnitude of precipitation deficit through the past 4 years is clearly represented by the Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI).

  • The current drought situation is caused by this strong and long-lasting reduced precipitation, mainly during the rainy seasons (in particular the last two), and is expected to cause cascading impacts in the next lean season. Source: GDO, FEWS NET

